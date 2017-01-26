The vehicles were seized more than tw...

The vehicles were seized more than two months ago in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: South China Morning Post

Roy Tang Yun-kwong, commissioner of the Department of Customs and Excise, also dismissed suggestions they had to report to the central government on the issue Hong Kong's customs chief has said the Singapore government had never been a target for investigation throughout the armoured vehicles saga, and dismissed suggestions that the central government had been stepping on its toes. The commissioner of the Department of Customs and Excise, Roy Tang Yun-kwong, revealed the details on Wednesday, a day after Hong Kong agreed to return the nine seized armoured military vehicles to Singapore .

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan 14 TW_sugar_daddio 19
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Jan 5 TW_sugar_daddio 10
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Jan 1 TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Dec '16 Maggie Gallaghers... 4
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec '16 Marcavage s Trick 2
News What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley... Dec '16 TW_sugar_daddio 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,417 • Total comments across all topics: 278,303,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC