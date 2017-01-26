The vehicles were seized more than two months ago in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang

Roy Tang Yun-kwong, commissioner of the Department of Customs and Excise, also dismissed suggestions they had to report to the central government on the issue Hong Kong's customs chief has said the Singapore government had never been a target for investigation throughout the armoured vehicles saga, and dismissed suggestions that the central government had been stepping on its toes. The commissioner of the Department of Customs and Excise, Roy Tang Yun-kwong, revealed the details on Wednesday, a day after Hong Kong agreed to return the nine seized armoured military vehicles to Singapore .

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.