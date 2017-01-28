The true story behind - Gong Xi Gong Xi' song

Taipei: There are songs you must have heard at supermarkets or along any busy street in Taiwan, and while you might know that they're about Lunar New Year, did you know they've been there for 70 years? The oldest and the most popular of all is the Gong Xi Gong Xi song. Every Taiwanese can recite the first line- on every road and every alley, from every mouth, the first greetings when you meet, that is Gong Xi Gong Xi .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.