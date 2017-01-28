The true story behind - Gong Xi Gong Xi' song
Taipei: There are songs you must have heard at supermarkets or along any busy street in Taiwan, and while you might know that they're about Lunar New Year, did you know they've been there for 70 years? The oldest and the most popular of all is the Gong Xi Gong Xi song. Every Taiwanese can recite the first line- on every road and every alley, from every mouth, the first greetings when you meet, that is Gong Xi Gong Xi .
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Jan 5
|TW_sugar_daddio
|10
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Jan 1
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|Dec '16
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec '16
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec '16
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
