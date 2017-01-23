Tesla Model S cars arrive in Taiwan
Tesla Taiwan announced on Monday that it has begun delivering Model S cars to Taiwanese customers who will enjoy an 8-year guarantee for battery and driver components, plus a 4-year or 80,000-km guarantee for other parts of the vehicle. The company boasted the Model S, which costs a minimum of NT$3.18 million , can travel 632 km on a single charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Jan 5
|TW_sugar_daddio
|10
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Jan 1
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|Dec 27
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec '16
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC