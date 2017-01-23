Terry Gou, the chairman and chief exe...

Terry Gou, the chairman and chief executive of Foxconn,. Photo: Simon Song

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

He also reiterates plan to invest in US$7 billion American plant two days after Donald Trump vows to make 'America First' priority of protectionist agenda Taiwan's billionaire consumer electronics tycoon Terry Gou predicted global economic development would be tough this year because of the rise of protectionism and also reiterated his plan to invest more than US$7 billion in a plant in the US. "While it is difficult to have a clear analysis of the economic outlook for this year, due to looming uncertainties, three factors can be seen as clues," the founder of Foxconn Technology Group said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan 14 TW_sugar_daddio 19
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Jan 5 TW_sugar_daddio 10
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Jan 1 TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Dec 27 Maggie Gallaghers... 4
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley... Dec '16 TW_sugar_daddio 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,894 • Total comments across all topics: 278,185,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC