Terry Gou, the chairman and chief executive of Foxconn,. Photo: Simon Song
He also reiterates plan to invest in US$7 billion American plant two days after Donald Trump vows to make 'America First' priority of protectionist agenda Taiwan's billionaire consumer electronics tycoon Terry Gou predicted global economic development would be tough this year because of the rise of protectionism and also reiterated his plan to invest more than US$7 billion in a plant in the US. "While it is difficult to have a clear analysis of the economic outlook for this year, due to looming uncertainties, three factors can be seen as clues," the founder of Foxconn Technology Group said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Jan 5
|TW_sugar_daddio
|10
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Jan 1
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|Dec 27
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec '16
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC