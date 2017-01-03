Ted Cruz and Texas Governor Meet With, and Give Offensive Gift to, Taiwanese Leader
" Sunday's meeting between Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen and Sen. Ted Cruz and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Cruz and Tsai reportedly discussed "arms sales, diplomatic exchanges and economic relations," while bearing the Texas state seal."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Sun
|gwww
|15
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 7
|TW_sugar_daddio
|1
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Jan 5
|TW_sugar_daddio
|10
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Jan 1
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|Dec 27
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec 21
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC