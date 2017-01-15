Taxi driver held for alleged sexual a...

Taxi driver held for alleged sexual attack on South Korean

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: The China Post

A taxi driver was detained Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a South Korean tourist in Taipei, an incident that could conceivably undermine Taiwan's efforts to attract more visitors from South Korea. The driver, identified only by his surname Chan , was detained at the request of prosecutors and faces a maximum of seven years in prison if he is found guilty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... 18 hr TW_sugar_daddio 19
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 7 TW_sugar_daddio 1
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Jan 5 TW_sugar_daddio 10
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Jan 1 TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Dec 27 Maggie Gallaghers... 4
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley... Dec 21 TW_sugar_daddio 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Cuba
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,259 • Total comments across all topics: 277,923,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC