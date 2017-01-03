Taiwan's Tsai received by Nicaraguan ...

Taiwan's Tsai received by Nicaraguan leader in surprise meeting

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with Daniel Ortega during Central American tour broadcast live on state TV amid speculation whether Taiwan would lose diplomatic support of yet another ally Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen held talks with her Nicaraguan counterpart Daniel Ortega for close to two hours in a meeting indicating the worst fear of her Central American visit has not happened - at least for now. Tsai met her Nicaraguan counterpart Daniel Ortega on Monday, shortly after she arrived in Managua as part of a tour aimed at shoring up support among the island's Central American allies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan 8 gwww 15
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 7 TW_sugar_daddio 1
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Jan 5 TW_sugar_daddio 10
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Jan 1 TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Dec 27 Maggie Gallaghers... 4
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley... Dec 21 TW_sugar_daddio 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,025 • Total comments across all topics: 277,795,117

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC