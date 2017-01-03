Taiwan's Tsai received by Nicaraguan leader in surprise meeting

Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with Daniel Ortega during Central American tour broadcast live on state TV amid speculation whether Taiwan would lose diplomatic support of yet another ally Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen held talks with her Nicaraguan counterpart Daniel Ortega for close to two hours in a meeting indicating the worst fear of her Central American visit has not happened - at least for now. Tsai met her Nicaraguan counterpart Daniel Ortega on Monday, shortly after she arrived in Managua as part of a tour aimed at shoring up support among the island's Central American allies.

