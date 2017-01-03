Taiwan Trip Exposes Cracks in South A...

Taiwan Trip Exposes Cracks in South Africa's Political Scene

6 hrs ago

A recent visit to Taiwan by a top South African opposition party mayor has stirred debate in South Africa about relations with the self-governed Chinese territory - and has sparked a power struggle within South Africa's own government from the unlikeliest of quarters. Until recently, most of South Africa's local government posts were held by the long-ruling African National Congress.

Chicago, IL

