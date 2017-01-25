Taiwan to continue to pursue closer t...

Taiwan to continue to pursue closer ties with regional partners

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: The China Post

Taiwan will continue to pursue and strengthen economic cooperation with its neighbors in the Asia-Pacific following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Trans Pacific Partnership , the Presidential Office said Tuesday. Officials also said they would step up efforts to enhance closer trade ties with the U.S. through the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement , as well as push for a bilateral free trade agreement with Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan 14 TW_sugar_daddio 19
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Jan 5 TW_sugar_daddio 10
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Jan 1 TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Dec 27 Maggie Gallaghers... 4
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley... Dec '16 TW_sugar_daddio 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,024 • Total comments across all topics: 278,208,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC