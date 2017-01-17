Taiwan simulates China attacks as ten...

Taiwan simulates China attacks as tension rises

The island began two days of military drills today as the government sought to reassure the public in the face of deteriorating relations with China. Armed forces gathered in central Taiwan for annual drills that saw troops practise combat skills with tanks, attack helicopters and artillery.

