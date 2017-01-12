Taiwan says Nigeria wants it to move ...

Taiwan says Nigeria wants it to move its trade office from Abuja

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Taiwan objected on Thursday to a Nigerian request to the island to relocate its representative office in the African country, a request Taiwan sees as more pressure by China to isolate it. FILE PHOTO: Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen waves her hand as she boards the nation's first domestically built Tuo Jiang twin-hull stealth missile corvette at Suao Naval Base in Yilan, Taiwan June 4, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Thu TW_sugar_daddio 18
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 7 TW_sugar_daddio 1
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Jan 5 TW_sugar_daddio 10
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Jan 1 TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Dec 27 Maggie Gallaghers... 4
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley... Dec 21 TW_sugar_daddio 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,970 • Total comments across all topics: 277,879,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC