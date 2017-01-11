Taiwan poised to legalize same-sex marriage
Supporters of marriage rights for same-sex couples in Taiwan hold signs outside a public hearing that took place in the Taiwanese Parliament on Nov. 24, 2016. An amendment to include same-sex marriage in the country's Civil Code passed a preliminary review by the Committee of the Legislative Yuan on Dec. 26. The process began last October when a group of Democratic Progressive Party legislators in Taipei pledged to legalize same-sex marriage.
