Taiwan poised to legalize same-sex marriage

Supporters of marriage rights for same-sex couples in Taiwan hold signs outside a public hearing that took place in the Taiwanese Parliament on Nov. 24, 2016. An amendment to include same-sex marriage in the country's Civil Code passed a preliminary review by the Committee of the Legislative Yuan on Dec. 26. The process began last October when a group of Democratic Progressive Party legislators in Taipei pledged to legalize same-sex marriage.

