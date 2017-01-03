Taiwan market: PGM adopts EV power chargers
Pan German Motors , the Taiwan sales agent for BMW, has adopted AC wall-mounted EV power chargers developed by power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics, and will install 40 of the power chargers in 20 public parking garages in Taipei City by the end of March 2017, according to Delta. The AC wall-mounted EV power chargers feature connectivity, IP55 dust- and water-proofing, a built-in RFID card reader, 7KW power output and IK8 vandal-proof casing, Delta said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DigiTimes.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan 8
|gwww
|15
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 7
|TW_sugar_daddio
|1
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Jan 5
|TW_sugar_daddio
|10
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Jan 1
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|Dec 27
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec 21
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC