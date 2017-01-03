Taiwan market: PGM adopts EV power chargers

Pan German Motors , the Taiwan sales agent for BMW, has adopted AC wall-mounted EV power chargers developed by power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics, and will install 40 of the power chargers in 20 public parking garages in Taipei City by the end of March 2017, according to Delta. The AC wall-mounted EV power chargers feature connectivity, IP55 dust- and water-proofing, a built-in RFID card reader, 7KW power output and IK8 vandal-proof casing, Delta said.

