Taiwan market: PGM adopts EV power ch...

Taiwan market: PGM adopts EV power chargers

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: DigiTimes

Pan German Motors , the Taiwan sales agent for BMW, has adopted AC wall-mounted EV power chargers developed by power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics, and will install 40 of the power chargers in 20 public parking garages in Taipei City by the end of March 2017, according to Delta. The AC wall-mounted EV power chargers feature connectivity, IP55 dust- and water-proofing, a built-in RFID card reader, 7KW power output and IK8 vandal-proof casing, Delta said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DigiTimes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan 8 gwww 15
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 7 TW_sugar_daddio 1
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Jan 5 TW_sugar_daddio 10
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Jan 1 TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Dec 27 Maggie Gallaghers... 4
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley... Dec 21 TW_sugar_daddio 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,610 • Total comments across all topics: 277,803,836

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC