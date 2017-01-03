Taiwan leader begins closely watched trip

TAIPEI: Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen left for the United States on Saturday en route to Central America, with her transit stops in Houston and San Francisco set to be closely watched after US President-elect Donald Trump spoke with her last month. Trump spoke with Tsai by telephone on Dec 2 in what was believed to be the first direct communication between a US president or president-elect and a Taiwanese leader since Washington severed diplomatic ties with Taipei in 1979 as part of its recognition of the People's Republic of China.

