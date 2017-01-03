Taiwan independence must be fought on...

Taiwan independence must be fought on all fronts, says ex-official

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: South China Morning Post

Beijing expects cross-strait ties to become more complex after Donald Trump takes office, according to former president of the Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Strait Beijing must be prepared to suppress pro-independence forces in Taiwan on all fronts ranging from political to diplomatic, according to the former president of the Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Strait.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Thu TW_sugar_daddio 10
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Jan 1 TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Dec 27 Maggie Gallaghers... 4
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley... Dec 21 TW_sugar_daddio 9
News Three Things to Know About Taiwan's President T... Dec 16 TW_sugar_daddio 20
News Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident Dec 8 TW_sugar_daddio 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,233 • Total comments across all topics: 277,681,405

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC