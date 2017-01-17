Taiwan Fears Becoming a Pawn in Donald Trump's Game
Taiwanese cringe at U.S. president-elect's suggestions he will use the island's status as leverage against Beijing TAIPEI-The elation Donald Trump stirred in Taiwan when he chatted by phone with the island's president is turning into doubt as some Taiwanese fear the new U.S. administration will use the island as a bargaining chip with China. With the call and other statements as president-elect, Mr. Trump showed a willingness to break with decades of convention and confront Beijing over its policy of politically isolating the rival government in... Donald Trump's suggestions that he would use Taiwan as a negotiating chip with China to extract concessions over trade have hit a raw nerve in Beijing.
