Taiwan developing next-generation fighter jets, defense minister says

2 hrs ago

China's continued pressure on Taiwan since Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and U.S. President Donald Trump exchanged an unprecedented phone call is pushing Taipei to strengthen its defense capabilities. Taiwan's Minister of National Defense Feng Shih-kuan said Monday research and development into next-generation fighter jets is positioned to become a top priority under Tsai, the Liberty Times and other local media reported Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

