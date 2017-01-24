Taiwan developing next-generation fighter jets, defense minister says

China's continued pressure on Taiwan since Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and U.S. President Donald Trump exchanged an unprecedented phone call is pushing Taipei to strengthen its defense capabilities. Taiwan's Minister of National Defense Feng Shih-kuan said Monday research and development into next-generation fighter jets is positioned to become a top priority under Tsai, the Liberty Times and other local media reported Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.