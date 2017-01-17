Taiwan Dec export orders rise for 5th month; contract in 2016
TAIPEI, Jan 20 Taiwan's export orders for December, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Friday. For 2016, orders fell for the second year running, down 1.6 percent, against a 4.4 percent contraction in 2015.
