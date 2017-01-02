Taiwan could face health care shortage over Lunar New Year
The Health Ministry is working to prevent manpower shortages at hospitals during Lunar New Year - an imminent possibility due to recently implemented workweek regulations. The passage of amendments to the Labor Standards Act late last year put in place requirements that prevent most employees from working beyond six consecutive days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|6 hr
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Fri
|TW_sugar_daddio
|8
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|Dec 27
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec 21
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
|Three Things to Know About Taiwan's President T...
|Dec 16
|TW_sugar_daddio
|20
|Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident
|Dec 8
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC