Taiwan Cement chief dies after fall

Taiwan Cement chief dies after fall

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: The China Post

Koo Cheng-yun , chairman and president of Taiwan Cement Corp. , died Monday morning after sustaining critical injuries from a fall on Saturday, the company confirmed. He was 62. Chang will also step into Koo's other positions, taking the chairmanship of the China Synthetic Rubber Corporation and the Taiwan Prosperity Chemical Corporation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan 14 TW_sugar_daddio 19
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Jan 5 TW_sugar_daddio 10
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Jan 1 TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Dec 27 Maggie Gallaghers... 4
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley... Dec '16 TW_sugar_daddio 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,656 • Total comments across all topics: 278,173,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC