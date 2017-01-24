Taiwan Cement chief dies after fall
Koo Cheng-yun , chairman and president of Taiwan Cement Corp. , died Monday morning after sustaining critical injuries from a fall on Saturday, the company confirmed. He was 62. Chang will also step into Koo's other positions, taking the chairmanship of the China Synthetic Rubber Corporation and the Taiwan Prosperity Chemical Corporation.
