Taiwan calls US - natural ally'
Two nations share same interests in human rights and democracy, Stanley Kao says in remarks at Lunar New Year parade in the American capital In remarks delivered at the Lunar New Year parade in Washington on Sunday, Stanley Kao, said ties between Taipei and Washington would improve, Central News Agency reported. Kao said the relationship was based on shared values, including human rights, democracy, and freedom of the press, religion and assembly.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mon
|Bright Pharts
|435
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Jan 5
|TW_sugar_daddio
|10
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Jan 1
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|Dec '16
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec '16
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
