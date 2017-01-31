Taiwan calls US - natural ally'

Two nations share same interests in human rights and democracy, Stanley Kao says in remarks at Lunar New Year parade in the American capital In remarks delivered at the Lunar New Year parade in Washington on Sunday, Stanley Kao, said ties between Taipei and Washington would improve, Central News Agency reported. Kao said the relationship was based on shared values, including human rights, democracy, and freedom of the press, religion and assembly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.