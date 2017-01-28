Taipei the 14th most popular city for...

Taipei the 14th most popular city for visitors: Euromonitor

Hong Kong is the world's leading destination city based on international visitor arrivals and Taipei ranked 14th, according to the Top City Destinations Ranking 2017 released on Thursday. According to the report published by global market research firm Euromonitor International, Hong Kong received 26.68 million visitors in 2015, ahead of Bangkok's 18.73 million.

