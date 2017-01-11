Taipei: Chinese aircraft carrier tran...

Taipei: Chinese aircraft carrier transiting Taiwan Strait

Taiwan's defense ministry says rival China's sole aircraft carrier is transiting the Taiwan Strait dividing the two sides. A ministry statement said the Liaoning was traveling in a northwestern direction along the central line dividing the strait, along with its battle group.

