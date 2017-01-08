Taichung-Ho Chi Minh flights launch t...

Taichung-Ho Chi Minh flights launch this month

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

Vietnamese budget carrier VietJet Air will launch a new route later this month, linking Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam with Taichung in Taiwan, as the central Taiwan city seeks to promote itself as an operations base for low-cost carriers. The new route will be officially launched on Jan. 15, with four flights a week - Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday - and a flying time of more than three hours between the two cities, according to the airline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... 4 hr TW_sugar_daddio 13
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... 22 hr TW_sugar_daddio 1
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Jan 5 TW_sugar_daddio 10
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Jan 1 TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Dec 27 Maggie Gallaghers... 4
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley... Dec 21 TW_sugar_daddio 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,307 • Total comments across all topics: 277,710,737

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC