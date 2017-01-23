Steve Chan joins race for KMT leadership
Former Health Minister Steve Chan threw his hat into the opposition Kuomintang's leadership race on Monday, vowing to unite the party and "terminate hate" in the country. In declaring his candidacy, Chan took a swipe at the ruling Democratic Progressive Party for dividing the nation "with hatred" through its pension reform proposals and recently enacted labor amendments.
