Second Aloft Hotel Opens in Taipei, Taiwan
The 292-room hotel's decor is inspired by music and technology, and Beitou's natural landscape. Both guestrooms and public areas showcase the creations of local artists, integrating elements indigenous to Beitou and customized specifically for Aloft Taipei Beitou.
