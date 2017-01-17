Scorsese thanks Taiwan for bringing 'Silence' to life
U.S. director Martin Scorsese smiles as he receiving flowers from Taiwanese director Hou Hsiao-Hsien during the premiere of 'Silence', in Taipei, Taiwan January 19, 2017. Director Martin Scorsese brought his religious film "Silence" back to Taiwan on Thursday, thanking it for providing the filming location for his decades long project.
