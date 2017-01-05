Sales blitz as passengers gobble up L...

Sales blitz as passengers gobble up Lunar New Year train tickets

Tickets for express trains during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday sold out just hours after going on sale at midnight. The Taiwan Railways Administration said 402,493 tickets had already been sold by 9 a.m., as people rushed to secure passage home for the family gatherings traditionally held during the period.

