Rubin: One month later, lessons from Trump's call to Taiwan

Last month I visited Taiwan, off the coast of China, to check out the repercussions of a historic phone call between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and President-elect Donald Trump. Initially, the Taiwanese were elated by the Dec. 2 call - the first such contact between leaders in Taipei and the United States since 1979.

