REFILE-MOVES-MSCI hires top ABS analyst from Credit Suisse

MSCI has appointed David Zhang as head of securitised products research, the latest in a spurt of hires from banks as the analytics firm looks to bolster its fixed income team. Zhang joins MSCI in the newly created position after 11 years at Credit Suisse, where he was most recently head of securitised products modelling.

