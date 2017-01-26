Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in danger
John Bolton, a close adviser to President Donald Trump, has called for America to tighten military ties with Taiwan to help counter a "belligerent" China. In a Wall Street Journal commentary published last Tuesday, Bolton recommended an increase in US military sales to Taiwan and the relocation of American military personnel and assets to the island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Jan 5
|TW_sugar_daddio
|10
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Jan 1
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|Dec '16
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec '16
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec '16
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC