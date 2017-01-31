President Tsai Ing-wen test rides air...

President Tsai Ing-wen test rides airport MRT

President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday took a ride on the new mass rapid transit line between Taipei and Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, expressing her belief that the MRT line represents a new milestone in the development of public transportation in Taiwan. "We hope for a new outlook for the new year as transportation in Taiwan marks a new milestone with the opening of the airport MRT," Tsai said in a speech on arriving at the MRT Taiwan High Speed Rail Taoyuan Station.

