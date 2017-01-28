President begins 2017 with visits aro...

President begins 2017 with visits around Taiwan

President Tsai Ing-wen traveled around Taiwan on Saturday to ask for blessings from the gods and hand out red envelopes on the first day of the Year of the Rooster. Her first stop in her tour of Taiwan was the Jue Xiu Temple in Taipei, where she made an offering of incense and prayed for the blessings of the temple god.

