Pop icon A-mei takes Utopia 2.0 to Ka...

Pop icon A-mei takes Utopia 2.0 to Kaohsiung

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The China Post

Pop icon A-mei will perform a run of shows in Kaohsiung to mark the 20th anniversary of her entry to show biz, her agency announced yesterday. The dates will be part of her current tour, Utopia 2.0 Celebration, the first show of which was held in Shanghai on Dec. 16 after a rebranding from "Utopia" in honor of the two-decade milestone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... 9 hr TW_sugar_daddio 9
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Jan 1 TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Dec 27 Maggie Gallaghers... 4
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley... Dec 21 TW_sugar_daddio 9
News Three Things to Know About Taiwan's President T... Dec 16 TW_sugar_daddio 20
News Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident Dec 8 TW_sugar_daddio 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,534 • Total comments across all topics: 277,577,698

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC