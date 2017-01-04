Pop icon A-mei takes Utopia 2.0 to Kaohsiung

Pop icon A-mei will perform a run of shows in Kaohsiung to mark the 20th anniversary of her entry to show biz, her agency announced yesterday. The dates will be part of her current tour, Utopia 2.0 Celebration, the first show of which was held in Shanghai on Dec. 16 after a rebranding from "Utopia" in honor of the two-decade milestone.

