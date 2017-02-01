Poorly received reform efforts and la...

Poorly received reform efforts and lacklustre economy add to challenges faced by island's leader

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: South China Morning Post

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's won 56 per cent of the vote a year ago but her popularity has been tumbling since her inauguration in May and hit a new low last month. A lacklustre economy and the fallout from reform efforts contributed to the fall and analysts predict little relief this year in the face of external and internal challenges, including the uncertainty spawned by US President Donald Trump and almost daily public protests against her policies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Jan 30 Bright Pharts 435
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan 14 TW_sugar_daddio 19
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Jan 5 TW_sugar_daddio 10
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Dec '16 Maggie Gallaghers... 4
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec '16 Marcavage s Trick 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,692 • Total comments across all topics: 278,477,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC