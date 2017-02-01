Poorly received reform efforts and lacklustre economy add to challenges faced by island's leader

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's won 56 per cent of the vote a year ago but her popularity has been tumbling since her inauguration in May and hit a new low last month. A lacklustre economy and the fallout from reform efforts contributed to the fall and analysts predict little relief this year in the face of external and internal challenges, including the uncertainty spawned by US President Donald Trump and almost daily public protests against her policies.

