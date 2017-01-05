Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's funeral

Fifty pole dancers clad in black bikinis gave one Taiwan politician a raucous final send-off in an eyebrow-raising funeral parade that jammed traffic and drew crowds of onlookers. It was not a quiet, dignified exit for local councilor Tung Hsiang, whose funeral cortege saw the women dancing and singing on top of multi-colored jeeps as a band played and performers dressed as deities joined in.

