Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's funeral
Fifty pole dancers clad in black bikinis gave one Taiwan politician a raucous final send-off in an eyebrow-raising funeral parade that jammed traffic and drew crowds of onlookers. It was not a quiet, dignified exit for local councilor Tung Hsiang, whose funeral cortege saw the women dancing and singing on top of multi-colored jeeps as a band played and performers dressed as deities joined in.
