Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's funeral
Fifty pole dancers clad in black bikinis gave one Taiwan politician a raucous final send-off in an eyebrow-raising funeral parade that jammed traffic and drew crowds of onlookers. Pole dancers perform on top of jeeps during the funeral procession of former Chiayi City county council speaker Tung Hsiang in Chiayi City, southern Taiwan on January 3, 2017 TAIPEI: Fifty pole dancers clad in black bikinis gave one Taiwan politician a raucous final send-off in an eyebrow-raising funeral parade that jammed traffic and drew crowds of onlookers.
