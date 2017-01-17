Playing politics? Chinese tourism und...

Playing politics? Chinese tourism under scrutiny as Lunar New Year nears

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

WITH six million Chinese tourists expected to travel abroad over the Lunar New Year break, China's Jan. 27 to Feb. 2 holiday is crucial for Taiwan tour agency operator Li Chi-yueh, who relies on mainland visitors for a third of his revenue. But Li's hopes are not high this year, after the number of mainland tourists plummeted 36 percent since President Tsai Ing-wen took power in May. Though Tsai says Taiwan wants peace with China, Beijing suspects she seeks formal independence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan 14 TW_sugar_daddio 19
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Jan 5 TW_sugar_daddio 10
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Jan 1 TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Dec 27 Maggie Gallaghers... 4
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley... Dec '16 TW_sugar_daddio 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,448 • Total comments across all topics: 278,153,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC