Party must reconnect with the people: Eric Chu

Mayor of New Taipei City and former Kuomintang Chairman Eric Chu has said the party's new leader must narrow the gap with the people if it is to have a future. In response to questions at a press conference Sunday about the KMT chairmanship race slated for May 20, Chu said the chairman must make the party more in tune with the people, adding that "only then will the party have a future."

