One missing, six rescued in two maritime accidents

A contracted mechanic on Pengjia Islet off Keelung in northern Taiwan was reported missing after falling into the sea Monday, while six people from a capsized sailboat were rescued off Anping, Tainan in southern Taiwan. Coast Guard Administration officials said two ships have been sent to search for the mechanic, surnamed Chuang, who was reported drifting northwesterly after falling into water.

