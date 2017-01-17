One China, one people, under one sun
NIGERIA, the most populous Black country in the world, on January 11, in Abuja, sat with China, the most populous nation in the world, to sign a Bilateral Agreement recognising the One China Policy. The Policy, like a proclamation of monotheism declares that the Chinese have no other country, but the Peoples Republic of China and that any other nation proclaiming itself a Chinese republic, like the Republic of China can only be a 'Made in Taiwan' counterfeit.
