Nigeria Clarifies Nature Of Ties With Taiwan

Nigeria's Presidency has dismissed what it describes as "incorrect media reports" to the effect that Nigeria has cut ties with Taiwan. "The correct position is that the official relationship between Nigeria and Taiwan has been at the level of Trade Representation and this has not changed from what it used to be," Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, said in a statement here Thursday.

Chicago, IL

