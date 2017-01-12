Nigeria Clarifies Nature Of Ties With Taiwan
Nigeria's Presidency has dismissed what it describes as "incorrect media reports" to the effect that Nigeria has cut ties with Taiwan. "The correct position is that the official relationship between Nigeria and Taiwan has been at the level of Trade Representation and this has not changed from what it used to be," Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, said in a statement here Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|21 hr
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 7
|TW_sugar_daddio
|1
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Jan 5
|TW_sugar_daddio
|10
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Jan 1
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|Dec 27
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec 21
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC