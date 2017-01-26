Next KMT Chairman should also be part...

Next KMT Chairman should also be party's presidential candidate: Steve Chan

The China Post

Steve Chan, a former health minister and candidate in the opposition Kuomintang's leadership election, upped the ante on the race Thursday, saying that the party's next leader should also be its presidential candidate in 2020. Chan who announced his candidacy earlier this week said in a radio show program that he would run for president in 2020 and would not consider being anybody's running mate.

Chicago, IL

