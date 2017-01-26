New UK envoy to Taiwan upbeat on trad...

New UK envoy to Taiwan upbeat on trade future

The new de facto U.K. ambassador to Taiwan said on Wednesday that her country's decision to leave European Union would allow it negotiate trade pacts with partners beyond Europe and become a global power. Catherine Nettleton, the British Office in Taipei's new representative, quoted U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's speech from last week to emphasize that leaving the EU was not a decision to turn inward.

