NCC outlines draft telecommunications service management act
With the proposed regulations also expected to enable companies to utilise spectrum in a more flexible fashion, a draft telecoms service management act is said to have been introduced at the NCC's final weekly meeting for 2016, along with a draft digital communications act. With the former intended to replace the existing Telecommunications Act, the latter is understood to address issues related to internet use.
