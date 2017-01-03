NCC outlines draft telecommunications...

NCC outlines draft telecommunications service management act

20 hrs ago Read more: TeleGeography CommsUpdate

With the proposed regulations also expected to enable companies to utilise spectrum in a more flexible fashion, a draft telecoms service management act is said to have been introduced at the NCC's final weekly meeting for 2016, along with a draft digital communications act. With the former intended to replace the existing Telecommunications Act, the latter is understood to address issues related to internet use.

Chicago, IL

