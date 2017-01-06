National Taiwan University Hospital tops profits ranking

National Taiwan University Hospital recorded a profit of NT$2.08 billion in 2015, replacing Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital as the most profitable hospital in Taiwan, the Health Promotion Administration said Thursday. In terms of overall profits, NTUH topped the list of 112 hospitals in Taiwan that claimed health insurance reimbursements of more than NT$600 million in 2015, according to a financial statement published by the HPA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.