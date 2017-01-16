National conference on pension reform to kick off this weekend
A national affairs conference on pension reform will be held this weekend in Taipei, Vice President Chen Chien-jen said after a fourth and final regional seminar on pension reform concluded peacefully in Taitung. Chen, who heads the national pension reform committee under the Presidential Office, said the national affairs conference will be held Jan. 21-22.
