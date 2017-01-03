More China, Taiwan tourists due

Kota Kinabalu: Kota Kinabalu International Airport is usually busier as the festive season approaches but it will get a lot more crowded this year - thanks to some 38 chartered flights bringing in thousands of holidaymakers from China. The number of Taiwanese tourist arrivals also recorded double digit growth last year and the trend is expected to continue this year with the commencement of Malindo Air's four weekly direct flights from Kota Kinabalu to Taipei.

Chicago, IL

