Missing Hong Kong schoolgirls, aged 12 and 14, found safe in Xiamen

Two Hong Kong schoolgirls, aged 12 and 14, who sparked a police search on both sides of the border after running away from home have been found safe on the mainland, a police source said on Thursday. The two Form One students at Ju Ching Chu Secondary School in Tuen Mun were located by mainland police in a rented flat in Xiamen, Fujian province, on Wednesday and then taken to Shenzhen, the source said.

