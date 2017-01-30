Many in Taiwan Aim to Make it the Fir...

Many in Taiwan Aim to Make it the First Asian Country with Same-Sex Marriage

3 hrs ago Read more: Towleroad

A legislative committee approved a marriage equality bill on Dec. 26, the first big victory in a process that will likely last at least until midyear. Supporters say they have the endorsement of a bipartisan group of almost half of parliament.

Chicago, IL

